Gov. Mike DeWine reveals how to find providers of COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio

Ohioans 80 years of age and older will be able to start getting the vaccine next week.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The state of Ohio is preparing to start giving COVID-19 vaccines to residents 80 years of age and older as part of its Phase 1B plan next week.

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine provided some key information about how to find out who will be providing vaccines.

DeWine says there will be 750 provider locations across the state and approximately 100,000 vaccines. Beginning Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, (depending on delivery date) these vaccines will be available.

Local health departments and emergency management agencies have held (or will soon hold) press conferences or sent notifications to media on Wednesday and Thursday of this week to begin to notify residents about where to sign up to get vaccinated. All local health departments should also have this information on their website by Friday morning.

Friday morning at 8:00 a.m., the state will launch a tool on coronavirus.ohio.gov where Ohioans can select their county or their ZIP code and see a list of providers that received or will receive vaccine doses.

"As Ohio begins to receive bigger allotments of vaccines, we will move to have larger vaccination sites in addition to individual vaccination sites," DeWine said, adding that health leaders are in the process of working on a state scheduling system.

DeWine says the state hopes each week to be able to expand those eligible for vaccinations per its Phase 1B timetable. On January 25, those Ohioans 75 and older will be able to get the coroanvirus vaccine, along with those people with severe congenital, developmental and early onset medical disorders.

On February 1, Ohioans ages 70 and older and employees of K-12 schools that are planning to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning will be eligible. Those Ohioans 65 years of age and older will be able to receive their vaccine.

