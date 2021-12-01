Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 3 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state at 3 p.m., with new information on his team's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported:

7,981 new cases of coronavirus, compared to the 21-day average of 7,424

100 new coronavirus-related deaths, compared to the 21-day average of 74

486 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, compared to the 21-day average of 299

49 new coronavirus-related ICU admissions, compared to the 21-day average of 31

Last week, the governor announced the tentative schedule for Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Left out of the schedule, however, were those with inherited or developmental disorders. DeWine said the rollout plan for these individuals would be announced soon. It is possible he will provide more information on this during Tuesday's conference.

As it stands, the current Phase 1B distribution schedule is as follows:

Ohioans 80 and older - Jan. 19

Ohioans 75 and older - Jan. 25

School staff - Feb. 1

Ohioans 70 and older - the week of Feb. 1

Ohioans 65 and older - Feb. 8

Ohio is anticipated to receive 100,000 doses within that first week.

You can watch DeWine's Tuesday press conference LIVE at 3 p.m. on our Facebook page, YouTube channel or in the player above.