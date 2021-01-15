ProMedica eases visitor restrictions in Ohio, Mich. as frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

The health care system has shifted from Visitor Restriction Level 3 down to Level 2.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday brought an ease in visitor restrictions at ProMedica facilities in Ohio and Mich., as more frontline workers get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"While COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities, ProMedica must balance that threat with other aspects of patient well-being that are linked to visitation," ProMedica leaders said in a press release.

Notable visitor restriction changes include:

Non-COVID-19 patients will now be allowed one visitor wearing a mask, but COVID-19 patients will continue to have no visitors if they are in isolation.

COVID-19 patients may have one visitor wearing a mask if they are no longer in isolation.

Below is a summary of the current visitor restrictions in place at ProMedica’s Ohio and Michigan facilities. Some exceptions may be made.

Adult Inpatient

Non- COVID-19 patients: One visitor wearing a mask is permitted.

One visitor wearing a mask is permitted. COVID-19 positive/suspected patients: No visitors permitted. If COVID-19 patient is not in isolation, One visitor wearing a mask is permitted.

Emergency Department

Arriving patients: One visitor wearing a mask may accompany the patient into the emergency department.

One visitor wearing a mask may accompany the patient into the emergency department. COVID-19 positive/suspected patients: No visitors permitted.

No visitors permitted. Pediatric patients: Two adult visitors permitted, with one at a time in exam room with patient.

Surgery and Procedural Areas

Inpatient surgeries: One visitor wearing a mask may meet the patient in the perioperative area and remain until the patient returns to their room.

One visitor wearing a mask may meet the patient in the perioperative area and remain until the patient returns to their room. Outpatient surgeries: One driver/visitor wearing a mask may accompany the patient. The masked visitor must stay in the designated waiting area and leave with the patient as soon as they are ready to be discharged.

Ambulatory Clinics

One visitor wearing a mask is permitted

Infusion Centers and Radiation Oncology

Adult Patient: No visitors

No visitors Pediatric Patient: One parent/guardian wearing a mask at all times

Obstetrics

L&D and Post-partum: One person wearing a mask and one credentialed doula, wearing a mask, may be allowed only with prior approval under certain circumstances.

NICU

Two banded adults as designated visitors wearing mask

Infant/Infants: 1or 2 of the banded visitors at a time, wearing a mask at all times.

Pediatrics

Two banded adults as designated visitors wearing mask

Child/Children: One of the two banded visitors at a time, wearing a mask at all times.

Hospice or End of Life

May have up to four visitors wearing masks per day.

Can be under the age of 16 with permission of the healthcare team.

If COVID-19 positive, visitors must wear all PPE, including procedural mask, full-face shield, gown and gloves while in the patient’s room.

All Setting Allowances

Power of attorney/surrogate decision-makers or court-appointed guardianship (only upon request from the care team), interpreters, caregivers of intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), approved vendors, chaplain/clergy, team members who meet an allowance listed above.

Volunteers & Clergy

Do not report for duties or visits, unless specifically notified or permission given to do so.

PHYSICIAN OFFICES

One visitor wearing a mask is permitted

PARAMOUNT HEALTH PLAN

Visitors wearing masks are permitted

CORPORATE FACILITIES