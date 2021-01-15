Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio? State launches new zip code search tool

The state of Ohio has a new tool that helps Ohioans find COVID-19 vaccination locations near them.

Have you been searching for ways to get the COVID-19 vaccine? You're not alone. Many Ohioans have been wondering when -- and where -- they will be able to get the shot once they're eligible.

Ohio health officials launched a new tool Friday morning that helps residents throughout the state locate COVID-19 vaccination options near them.

"This tool is intended to help make site information easily accessible to Ohioans," health officials said on the state's vaccine page. "It is important to call or visit the website of a provider in advance to ensure the provider is conducting vaccinations at this time and to make arrangements to be vaccinated."

See the zip code tool HERE.

The tool offers three different ways to search the state's database, including vaccination location name, county and zip code.

"As new providers are registered, provide vaccination location information and receive shipments, they will be added to this page."

So once you find a place offering vaccinations near you, the next question is when are you eligible to receive the shot? Here's a breakdown of Ohio's updated plan as groups in Phase 1B can begin getting vaccinated as follows:

Week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

Ohioans 80 years of age and older. Week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders. Week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models. Week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Ohio has been vaccinating people in Phase 1A for a few weeks. This group includes:

Healthcare workers and personnel who are routinely involved in the care of COVID-19 patients.

Residents and staff in nursing homes.

Residents and staff in assisted living facilities.

Patients and staff at state psychiatric hospitals.

People with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders, including substance use disorders, who live in group homes, residential facilities, or centers and staff at those locations.

Residents and staff at our two state-run homes for Ohio veterans.

EMS responders.

We've also put together an in-depth guide on the specific vaccination plans established in your county. Check that guide HERE.