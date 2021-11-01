What to know as Michigan moves into new COVID-19 vaccination phase

Health officials say the roll out has been slow initially, but it is expected to pick up as providers secure more vaccine doses and are able to plan.

MICHIGAN, USA — Last week, the governor announced providers of the COVID-19 vaccine could begin vaccinating the next phase of eligible people, which includes anyone ages 65 and older and some essential workers.

Initially, Phase 1B (one of four phases laid out by the state) was only meant to include people 75 years and older, in addition to essential workers.

However, the state expanded the age requirement as 80% of COVID-19-related deaths have been among people ages 65 and older in the state.

As of Jan. 8, the state had distributed 725,850 doses of the vaccine and 195,240 have been administered.

The state opened up a new vaccination phase to help close the gap between vaccines distributed and administered. Health officials say the roll out has been slow initially, but it is expected to pick up as providers secure more doses of the vaccine and are able to plan.

Who is prioritized in Phase 1B?

The state has “highly encouraged” that counties prioritize vaccinating people ages 65 and up.

Next, frontline workers whose role has "frequent or intense exposure" and who are not able to socially distance are to be prioritized. The state says this includes first responders, school and child care staff and corrections staff.

Each county’s plans look slightly different based on supply. It's also worth noting that one phase does not have to be complete in order for the next phase to start. Many counties are carrying out the remainder of Phase 1A as they begin Phase 1B.

How do I register for the vaccine?

This depends on the county you live in. For West Michigan residents, vaccination registration links have been compiled at vaccinatewestmi.com.

However, some of the links have not opened up to the public just yet, while others have opened and then closed within a matter of hours due to a lack of vaccine supply.

At this point, the West Michigan coalition of health departments and health systems has said it is not turning anyone away who is eligible. So, you live in Kent County and work in another county, you can likely register in either.

Hospitals are also ramping up large scale vaccination clinics for people outside of their systems. Most health systems are working to alert their own patients who fall in the 65+ category to assist with those vaccinations. Local health departments are also forming up plans for mass vaccination clinics, but many of them lack the supply necessary to carry them out at this point.

Both of the available vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require a second dose (21 and 28 days apart respectively), and you must receive the same type of vaccine the second time around. So, you should sign up for a second appointment with the same provider as the first.

If you or someone you know is not able to register online, county health departments have said to call 2-1-1.

What if I am in Phase 1A and did not receive the vaccine yet?

You can still register and receive the vaccine. You may just be looking at a longer wait time as the eligibility for the vaccine has broadened to include a much larger percentage of the population.

What is the cost of the vaccine?

The state says there will be no out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine. For those with insurance, healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs.

Michigan's vaccination phases:

Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities.

Phase 1B: Persons 65 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.

Phase 1C: Individuals 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response.

Phase 2: Individuals 16 years of age or older.

