Toledo-Lucas County Health Department discusses COVID-19 vaccine distribution expansion

Phase 1B is set to begin rolling out across Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Phase 1B starts in the state of Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be a scarce resource across the United States, and it will take time to provide vaccines to everyone who wants to receive them.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said that demand for vaccines is very high and the initial county allocations are expected to be in the hundreds, not the thousands.

Timeline

Next week, the county will start vaccinating those in the 80 years and older category.

Starting Jan. 25, people ages 75 and older will be vaccinated.

On Feb. 1, the county will vaccinate people ages 70 and older and will accommodate vaccines for employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning.

Starting Feb. 8, people ages 65 and older can be vaccinated.

The health department will have a link on its website where people in the appropriate age groups can click to begin the process to obtain a vaccination.

Right now, people can go on the health department website - https://lucascountyhealth.com/ - and fill out the initial "I'm interested" questionnaire. They will then be contacted when it comes time for them to sign up for an actual time.

Guidelines for 1B scheduling are as follows:

1. Appointment is required. You must schedule ahead as no walkups will be available.

2. You must wait until your phase starts, as specified above.

3. You must live or work in Lucas County to qualify for vaccination.

4. You must provide ID. A photo ID or similar document is needed for proof of age.

Zgodzinski said the county has chosen providers to administer the vaccines. And registration information for these providers will be available soon.

The providers are:

Riverside Community Health Center

Rams Health Center

Kroger

Mercy Health (St. Vincent Medical Center, St. Anne Hospital, St. Charles Hospital)

ProMedica (Bay Park Community Hospital, Flower Hospital, Toledo & Ebeid Children's Hospital)

University of Toledo Medical Center

McLaren St. Luke's

About 44,000 people have signed up for the preregistration, with more than 24,000 people falling into the Phase 1B category. This preregistration does not secure a spot for a vaccination but helps the county to plan, Zgodzinski said. Even if a person has preregistered with the county, a person still needs to register with the provider to schedule a time for their vaccination.

Help with scheduling

"We're trying to make this as simple as possible for the community. ... We know the internet can be tricky for some people. We've partnered with United Way 211 and Area Office on Aging to help. This includes multilingual support, special assistance and for seniors," Zgodzinski said.

United Way 2-1-1 will assist individuals who have a disability, no access to technology or are experiencing technical issues in completing the health department's online “COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration” form, which notifies submitters of when they can receive a vaccination.

Someone who meets any qualifiers above can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a Community Resource Advisor. You must call during the following times and hours to pre-register:

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The form itself can be found by visiting LCHD’s website at LucasCountyHealth.com.

The Area Office on Aging also plans to offer transportation to the vaccination sites.

If you have any questions or need help, you can call the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio at 419-382-0624 or visit their website at areaofficeonaging.com.