United Way 2-1-1 helping people with Lucas County health department COVID-19 vaccine pre-registrations

TOLEDO, Ohio — In partnership with the Lucas County Health Department, United Way 2-1-1 will assist individuals who have a disability, no access to technology or are experiencing technical issues in completing the health department's online “COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration” form, which notifies submitters of when they can receive a vaccination.

Someone who meets any qualifiers above can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a Community Resource Advisor. You must call during the following times and hours to pre-register:

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The form itself can be found by visiting LCHD’s website at LucasCountyHealth.com.

“We want to ensure that 2-1-1 is used as a resource for those who have zero access to a computer or smart device, which is needed to fill out this form. Additionally, if someone has any kind of condition that limits their capacity to use various technology, or if they are experiencing technical issues, we also encourage them to call 2-1-1,” said Sandra De Steno, 2-1-1 director for United Way of Greater Toledo.

“Again, it’s important that if you do have access to a device and can fill out the form yourself, that you do not call 2-1-1. We want as many lines open as possible for those who truly need assistance,” said De Steno.

LCHD began distributing vaccines in late December to those in the “1A category,” which includes demographics such as:

Healthcare workers and emergency medical staff

Nursing home, psychiatric and assisted living residents and staff

Those with a disability, mental disorder or health disorder.

Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced moving on to the “1B category,” which includes:

Those 65 and older

K-12 school staff

People with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders that make them particularly vulnerable.

“To ensure that the Health Department is able to pre-plan, and have a better understanding on the number of individuals interested in getting a vaccination – pre-registering through their online form is essential to those processes,” said Wendy Pestrue, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Toledo.

“We have already experienced a dramatic spike in 2-1-1 calls, so we ask for patience. If there is a wait time, you will be offered a call-back option. Our Community Resource Advisors are working as quickly as possible to get folks signed up,” said Pestrue.

United Way 2-1-1 is a free, 24/7, 365-day health and human service resource available to anyone in Lucas County. United Way 2-1-1 is also available to those in Ottawa and Wood counties, and United Way staff are in discussions with other health departments in its three-county footprint.