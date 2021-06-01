Lucas County nursing homes begin COVID-19 vaccinations

More people in our community started receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A historic day for our community as two local nursing homes in Lucas County were some of the first to start vaccinating residents and staff against COVID-19.

"We had over 90 percent of our residents that got the vaccine today and over 50 percent of our staff so we're really excited," Glendale Assisted Living Executive Director Linda Johnson said.



Johnson said vaccinations went so smoothly, they were done in just four hours. She added the center partnered with Walgreens to administer the doses.

The Landings of Oregon also starting its vaccination process.

One resident said that so far, everything is fine and she is now looking forward to things getting better.

"Since this coronavirus thing, it's as nice because we used to come over here about six days a week and play games and all that kind of stuff," Landing of Oregon's resident Joy Baker said.



Nursing homes have been some of the hardest hit with this pandemic because the lack of socialization for residents and their ages put them at risk of complications.

Johnson said there wasn't a second thought about getting the vaccine because she wants to be part of the solution.

"I'm not concerned about what may happen 10 years down the road. it's about today and making sure that our residents and our families and our team members are safe," Johnson said.

Everyone who got their first dose of the vaccine today will come back in exactly three weeks from Wednesday, Jan. 27, for their second dose.

