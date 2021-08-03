Ohio's COVID-19 vaccination registration site: How to sign up for an appointment near you

CLEVELAND — Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine near you? The state of Ohio launched its new "Get the Shot" COVID-19 vaccination appointment registration database Monday.
Here's how it works...
First, visit THIS SITE. Then, click the blue button that says: "Check eligibility and book my appointment." This will lead you into a series of questions to determine if you're eligible to register for a vaccination appointment.
"These questions will take about 5-10 minutes to answer," according to the state's registration site.
If you are filling out the form for somebody else, you will be asked to provide your name and information as well.
“When Ohioans visit the system, they will be able to check a box to verify age, occupation or if they have a qualifying medical condition," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine explained. "Then, they can enter their zip code to see vaccine providers within a 20-mile area."
Gov. DeWine says new appointments will be added to this central scheduling appointment tool daily. If a patient is not eligible, Gov. DeWine says there's also an option to sign up to receive e-mail or text message alerts to indicate when they do qualify for a vaccine.
The availability of this new tool comes just a few days after Gov. DeWine announced he would lift all of the state's COVID-19 health restrictions once we experience two straight weeks where cases are at 50 or less per 100,000 people.
Watch below as Gov. DeWine explains how the state's 'Get the Shot' centralized appointment registration site works:
