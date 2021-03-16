All Ohioans 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting March 29

Gov. DeWine also opened vaccination eligibility to Ohioans 40 and older starting Friday, March 19.

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that all Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 29. He made the announcement Tuesday morning during a press conference at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, which is home to the state's first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

That date comes weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's goal to open eligibility to all Americans by May 1.

"The week of March 29, we’ve had every indication from the federal government and the Biden administration that we will see a rather significant increase for the week of March 29," Gov. DeWine said.

That increased number of new vaccines, however, is not currently known.

"We don’t know exactly how much more, so a work in progress as all this is," Gov. DeWine said.

Before March 29, Gov. DeWine is also opening vaccine eligibility to other Ohioans as follows...

PHASE 1E

This group includes Ohioans with the following health conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Heart disease

Obesity

Gov. DeWine said Phase 1E includes approximately 766,000 people who would not be otherwise eligible by age or other qualifying medical condition. When asked how they would determine if somebody is considered obese, Gov. DeWine said it's based on trusting that person's word without requiring proof from a doctor.

“We made the decision that Ohioans are honest, Ohioans have good faith and we don’t want to create another barrier for someone to get it," Gov. DeWine explained. "If you require them to go in and get a doctor’s certificate, then that would be one more barrier, one more thing that they’ve got to jump over. We’re treating it just like we’ve treated every other area. It’s basically, you identify that way and we’re going to take you.”

PHASE 2C

Ohioans ages 40 and older

Gov. DeWine said this group includes approximately 818,000 more people to the list of those who are eligible.

Supply, however, remains limited despite more shipments of new doses coming to the state of Ohio. Gov. DeWine said the state expects to receive approximately 400,000 shots this week with another 400,000 expected next week.

𝗢𝗵𝗶𝗼 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: It's a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated. We expect a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jjFXtMhtf4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2021

