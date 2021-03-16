All Ohioans 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting March 29

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that all Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 29. He made the announcement Tuesday morning during a press conference at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, which is home to the state's first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
That date comes weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's goal to open eligibility to all Americans by May 1.
"The week of March 29, we’ve had every indication from the federal government and the Biden administration that we will see a rather significant increase for the week of March 29," Gov. DeWine said.
That increased number of new vaccines, however, is not currently known.
"We don’t know exactly how much more, so a work in progress as all this is," Gov. DeWine said.
Before March 29, Gov. DeWine is also opening vaccine eligibility to other Ohioans as follows...
PHASE 1E
This group includes Ohioans with the following health conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- Heart disease
- Obesity
Gov. DeWine said Phase 1E includes approximately 766,000 people who would not be otherwise eligible by age or other qualifying medical condition. When asked how they would determine if somebody is considered obese, Gov. DeWine said it's based on trusting that person's word without requiring proof from a doctor.
“We made the decision that Ohioans are honest, Ohioans have good faith and we don’t want to create another barrier for someone to get it," Gov. DeWine explained. "If you require them to go in and get a doctor’s certificate, then that would be one more barrier, one more thing that they’ve got to jump over. We’re treating it just like we’ve treated every other area. It’s basically, you identify that way and we’re going to take you.”
PHASE 2C
- Ohioans ages 40 and older
Gov. DeWine said this group includes approximately 818,000 more people to the list of those who are eligible.
Supply, however, remains limited despite more shipments of new doses coming to the state of Ohio. Gov. DeWine said the state expects to receive approximately 400,000 shots this week with another 400,000 expected next week.
We streamed Gov. DeWine's vaccination eligibility announcement, which you can watch again in the player below: