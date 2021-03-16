Live blog: Mass COVID-19 vaccinations to begin at Cleveland's Wolstein Center

The goal is to vaccinate up to 6,000 people per day throughout the next eight weeks.

CLEVELAND — It's almost time... Ohio is preparing to open the state's first COVID-19 mass vaccination site in downtown Cleveland at the Wolstein Center. But before the COVID vaccine clinic opens to the thousands who've already made appointments starting Wednesday, officials are hosting a "soft opening" Tuesday to test their plan with a goal of getting 1,500 people vaccinated.

So what's next as the vaccinations open up at Cleveland's Wolstein Center? We're following all the new updates in real time by providing time-stamped updates inside this story. Be sure to refresh this article to see the most recent information, which will appear at the top of the updates listed below.

But first... If you're looking to make a vaccination appointment at the Wolstein Center or at a different location closer to you, CLICK HERE for a guide on what you need to do. If you already have a shot scheduled at the Wolstein Center, here's an outline of everything you need to know before arriving at your appointment.

10:47 a.m. Officials will contact people who may be on a waitlist if there are no-shows at the Wolstein Center.

10:25 a.m. Gov. DeWine announces that all Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29.

10:21 a.m. “It’s imperative that we move as quickly as we can," Gov. DeWine said. "This virus is still very, very, very much out there. Fran and I were walking this morning through the Cleveland Clinic and the red is still up indicating exactly where we are in the state.”

10:16 a.m. "When the data comes out today, it will show over 2.4 million Ohioans have received their first dose," DeWine said during a press conference at the Wolstein Center.

10 a.m. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine hosts a press conference to preview what's expected at the Wolstein Center's mass COVID-19 vaccination site, which officially opens for thousands of appointments starting Wednesday. We streamed the full press conference, which you can watch in the player below.

"I want to thank President Biden for making this site available to us," DeWine said while describing how 200,000 people will be able to get their shots at this location throughout the next eight weeks.

8:55 a.m. 3News' contributor Doug Trattner was among those who received a COVID-19 vaccine during the "soft opening" of the Wolstein Center's mass vaccination site: "From park to jab in less than 15 minutes," he wrote on Twitter. "Incredible process and people."

