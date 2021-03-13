COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center: Everything you need to know

The site will begin giving vaccinations on March 17 and be open seven days a week for eight weeks.

CLEVELAND — The next phase of Ohio's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic begins on Wednesday, March 17, when the state's mass vaccination site officially opens at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center. The site is hosting a soft opening Tuesday with a goal of getting 1,500 people vaccinated.

The eight-week mass vaccination clinic, being done by partnership between the state of Ohio and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will have the capacity to administer 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day.

So what can you expect? Here's what we know to help make your vaccination experience a little easier:

When and where is this taking place?

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University (2000 Prospect Ave. E., Cleveland, OH 44115) beginning March 17.

How can I schedule my appointment to get a shot?

Ohioans currently eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines can schedule their appointment online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov by entering ZIP code 44115 in the search field. Or book by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Will there be enough appointments available?

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday (March 14) that more vaccination appointments for the Wolstein Center are being added to the system starting March 15.

Which vaccine will I get at the Wolstein Center?

Gov. DeWine announced the vaccinations as follows:

First three weeks: Patients will receive their first dose of Pfizer's vaccine.

Patients will receive their first dose of Pfizer's vaccine. Weeks four through six: Patients will return for their second dose of Pfizer's vaccine.

Patients will return for their second dose of Pfizer's vaccine. Weeks seven and eight: Patients will be given the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Am I eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine yet?

Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to check your eligibility under Ohio’s phased vaccine distribution plan. This vaccination site is open to all eligible Ohioans; you do not have to live in Cleveland or Cuyahoga to be vaccinated.

What should I bring with me?

Many forms of ID are accepted to verify your name, identity, and age. You do not need to show proof of citizenship or residency status.

How much will this cost?

There is no cost to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even if you don’t have insurance. Your provider may ask for your insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid information because providers can charge an administration fee to insurance. You will not have to pay a fee directly. Also, parking is free.

Can I use public transportation to get to the Wolstein Center?

Call 211 to receive a free Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus pass or funding for a ride-share service. RTA is partnering with Cuyahoga County and the City of Cleveland to provide all day passes, which will work on rail, paratransit and bus, to vaccination sites throughout Cuyahoga County, including the Wolstein Center.

For those in Lake County, Laketran is offering free rides to the Wolstein Center. Click here for more information.

Other forms of transportation will also be provided, including transportation through Senior Transportation Connect and local churches.

Will traffic be affected? And where can I park?

The city of Cleveland will issue parking restrictions during the mass vaccination clinic. These restrictions will be in effect every day the clinic is open:

East 18th: No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid

East 19th: No parking on both sides of the Street from Carnegie to the Central Ave. extension

East 21st: No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid

Carnegie Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from East 18th to East 21st

Prospect Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from East 18th to East 21st

Central Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from East 18th to East 19th

For those using I-90 eastbound or I-71 northbound, the city is asking you to use the East 9th street exit (Exit 172A). Take East 9th Street to Carnegie Avenue and turn right (eastbound). Parking lots are located off of Carnegie Avenue.

For those using I-90 westbound, use the Prospect Avenue exit (173A) and turn right (westbound) onto Prospect Avenue and then left (southbound) on to East 21st Street and the parking again is right there. East 18th Street can be utilized as well and that would be a left turn (southbound) and then a left turn (eastbound) onto Carnegie Avenue. Parking is off of Carnegie Avenue.

See the parking map below

Will I have to come back for a second dose?

Yes, the vaccines available at the Wolstein Center require two doses, spaced three weeks apart.

