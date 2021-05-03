Gov. Mike DeWine announces COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic coming to Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center

DeWine will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Wolstein Center. The vaccination clinic will open on March 17.

Governor Mike DeWine and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have announced that Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center will be the site of a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic starting on March 17.

DeWine will announce more details about the program during a 1 p.m. briefing on Friday afternoon at the Wolstein Center. You can stream the news conference at WKYC.com, the WKYC app, Facebook Live, and YouTube.

According to a release from the governor's office, the eight-week mass vaccination clinic will have the capacity to administer 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The location was recommended by the state and selected by FEMA based on its proximity to a large number of Ohio’s high-risk citizens and medically underserved populations. Approximately 1.1 million Ohioans ages 60 and older live in northeast Ohio, and of the more than 25,000 total Ohioans who live within one mile of the site, nearly 45 percent live below the poverty level.

The Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic will operate seven days a week and will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the first three weeks of operations. Those vaccinated during that timeframe will be guaranteed a second dose during the fourth, fifth and sixth weeks of the clinic. The brand of vaccine that will be supplied during the final two weeks of the clinic has not yet been determined.

“Now that the supply of vaccine is significantly increasing, this is the perfect time for a large-scale clinic in Ohio to bolster our work to get shots in arms quickly, efficiently, and equitably. We welcome FEMA to Ohio and are grateful for their support and the support of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and Cleveland State University as we continue down the road to recovery,” said DeWine in a statement. “Ohio has held several successful mass vaccination clinics, but this long-term clinic will reach the most people yet – particularly those in Ohio’s most vulnerable populations and those who face barriers in accessing health care. In addition to this new northeast Ohio site, we remain committed to ensuring that, no matter where you live, a vaccine provider is located nearby, and we’re strengthening that commitment by also launching several new state-sponsored mass vaccination sites in other areas of the state.”

The clinic is opening through support from the Biden administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Earlier on Friday, DeWine made a stop at The Salvation Army of East Cleveland's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“We’re getting back to where we need to go, but we have to continue to stay focused," Gov. DeWine said. "As this goes on, we have to continue to wear the masks. We have to make sure that everyone who wants it has the opportunity to get the vaccine."

