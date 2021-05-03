How close is Ohio to reaching 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000? Putting Gov. Mike DeWine’s goal of lifting health orders in context

On March 3, Ohio was at 179 COVID cases per 100,000 people.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After nearly a year with COVID-19 safety precautions impacting our lives, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has established a goal that would lift all health orders throughout the state once new cases drop to 50 or below per 100,000 people for two weeks. But how close are we to reaching that goal? Here's a closer look at recent coronavirus infection data for Ohio:

Dec. 3, 2020: 731 cases per 100,000 population

Feb. 3, 2021: 445 cases per 100,000 population

March 3, 2021: 179 cases per 100,000 population

“I don’t really know how far we are away from that, but if the vaccine continues to come into Ohio at a high rate, which we believe it will, and Ohioans continue to vaccinate, we’re going to get there in the not-too-distant future," Gov. DeWine said Friday during a visit to an East Cleveland vaccination clinic.

Putting that data in even more context, here's a look at Ohio's new COVID-19 infection numbers for the last five days:

March 4: 1,875

March 3: 2,022

March 2: 1,709

March 1: 1,452

Feb. 28: 1,268

So until we reach the goal, this also means Ohio's mask order and all other current health restrictions will remain intact until further notice despite calls for Gov. DeWine to fully reopen the state and lift the mask mandate immediately.

“In three months, we’ve gone down 550 cases per 100,000 people," Gov. DeWine said during a special statewide address Thursday afternoon. "Over the last month alone, we’ve gone down 265 cases per 100,000. Ohio is on the right path to get us to 50. This is thanks to the vaccine and thanks to your hard work and what you are doing every day to help mitigate the virus. Our path back is by continuing forward by wearing that mask and by getting that vaccine. While no one will be forced to take the vaccine, the more of us who can get vaccinated and the quicker we can get it done, the more complete will be our victory, the sooner we’ll have that victory and more confidently we can put this all behind us. Ohio, this is our path back.”

DeWine said the goal is very doable.

"We can do this, and I know we will."