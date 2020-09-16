Findlay varsity football game canceled, volleyball program quarantined after 2 positive COVID-19 cases

All varsity football practices have been suspended and Friday's game against Central Catholic canceled. The entire volleyball program will quarantine for 14 days.

FINDLAY, Ohio — 2 student-athletes for the Findlay Trojans have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting cancellations and quarantines for the volleyball and varsity football programs.

In a statement released today, Findlay City Schools superintendent Troy Roth and athletic director Nate Weihrauch announced the positive cases.

Working with Hancock Public Health, contact tracing led them to conclude that the entire volleyball program, grades 9-12, are to quarantine for 14 days. All practices are canceled and the next volleyball match will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29 against Defiance.

It was determined the second case, in the varsity football program, had not been in close contact with the freshman team. While the freshman team will be allowed to continue practice and host Central Catholic, all varsity football practices and games have been suspended until Friday, Sept. 25 and allowed to resume Saturday, Sept. 26.

This has resulted in Friday's varsity football game between Findlay and Central Catholic being canceled, following Hancock Public Health requirements.

"The district recognizes the disappointment of these cancellations," the statement reads. "But it is important to follow the instructions provided by HPH in order to keep our students safe and healthy."