Perrysburg Schools reports largest increase in students quarantined since start of school

After three weeks of hybrid learning, Perrysburg Schools had their first two elementary students test positive for COVID-19.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Schools are reporting an increase in the number of students under quarantine.

The district is in its third week of hybrid learning and is reporting the largest increase in cases since the start of school.

Superintendent Tom Hosler said this was the first time two elementary students tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 cases are updated and posted to the district website each Friday. There, you can find the current number of cases as well as an increase or decrease from the week prior.

One category that stands out is the number of students under quarantine in the district, which increased by 116 compared to last week.

Hosler said the large jump shows how quickly a positive COVID-19 test can knock students out of a classroom.

"Those two students resulted in over 100 students having to be quarantined and that's really challenging. But, that's how it's supposed to work and I know that's hard for families to hear," Hosler said.

He added the health department recommended quarantining everyone exposed to those two students because of how the elementary schools are set up.

It's a large number of students out, but Hosler said it was expected sometime during the year.

"It's a little bit different getting used to that, but I don't think our numbers are alarming from a standpoint of what we're experiencing and what's happening in the community," Hosler said.

He said he's glad they caught it soon enough because it could have meant more students in quarantine or isolation.