Leaders with Bedford Public Schools confirm district's first in-person case of COVID-19

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Leaders with the Bedford Public Schools district have confirm the district's first in-person case of COVID-19 have been identified at Bedford Junior High School.

The announcement was made in an e-mail that was sent by Superintendent, Dr. Carl Shultz, on Tuesday to parents and guardians within the district.

The letter states that close contacts with th exposure have been notified separately, following local health department protocol and instructed to self-quarantine.

The district is working closely with the Monroe County Health Department to identify exposures and prevent further cases.

An additional disinfection of areas of the school building and applicable transportation equipment will be done as a precaution. This may include spraying classrooms, hallways, locker rooms, and common areas as needed with an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer, wiping down hard surface areas, and employing other methods to help ensure a safe learning environment.

According Shultz, the letter, is just informational and is not requiring any further action by any students.

Read the superintendent's full letter to parents below:

Dear Bedford Public Schools Parents/Guardians,

Bedford Public Schools commitment to timely and transparent communication is paramount to our goal of further strengthening our partnership between school and home. Therefore, I am writing today to share that our district’s first confirmed in-person case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified at Bedford Junior High School. We are working closely with the Monroe County Health Department to identify exposures and prevent further cases. At this time, close contacts with this exposure have been notified separately, following local health department protocol, and instructed to self-quarantine.

This letter is informational only; no further action is required for your student at this time.

As a precaution, we will be completing additional disinfection of areas of the school building and applicable transportation equipment. This may include spraying classrooms, hallways, locker rooms, and common areas as needed with an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer, wiping down hard surface areas, and employing other methods to help ensure a safe learning environment.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are less than 6 feet from each other for at least 15 minutes. A person who is a close contact of someone who is infected with COVID-19 may experience COVID-19 symptoms typically within 2 to 14 days after a person is exposed.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar in children and adults. Symptoms can include:

Fever (>100.4 F), cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, runny or stuffy nose, loss of taste or smell, abdominal pain.

There are many things that can be done to keep our schools, homes, and communities “COVID-19 free” and protect ourselves and loved ones:

1. Children and adults should stay home when ill.

2. Washing hands often with soap and running warm water for at least 20 seconds.

3. If a hand washing station is not available, use hand sanitizer properly. Gels, rubs, and hand wipes must contain at least 60% alcohol. Dispose of wipes in the trash after use.

4. Practice Good Respiratory Etiquette (cover a cough with elbow versus hand).

5. Follow guidance for wearing a face covering and social distancing.