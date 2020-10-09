Bedford Public Schools superintendent addresses controversy over Trump question on online quiz

The superintendent said multiple questions that were deemed inappropriate in a quiz posted by the teacher to the school's Schoology account.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Bedford Public Schools superintendent Dr. Charles Schultz released a statement on the school's Facebook page and website regarding controversial content posted in a quiz for students to take, explaining how the mistake occurred.

The superintendent said multiple questions that were deemed inappropriate appeared in a quiz posted by the teacher to the school's Schoology account.

In a Facebook post on a social media, a parent said the question had to do with President Donald Trump. The question said, "This is the perception of what Trump hates," with the answer choices being, "Black people," Mexicans," "Women," or "All of the Above."

Dr. Schultz said an investigation immediately took place and the quiz link was removed from Schoology.

The investigation determined that the teacher was using an educational tool for creating quizzes and selected a pre-created quiz from a bank of topics on current politics and elections.

The superintendent says the teacher admittedly did not read all of the questions included in the quiz and wasn't aware of the controversial question. The teacher will be posting a brief statement regarding the mistake for the students in the class.

"While district leadership understands that professional mistakes unfortunately can and will happen from time to time, it is important to quickly correct and address the concerns. This issue is being taken seriously and district policies and protocols will be followed to ensure that these type of incidents don't take place in the future," the superintendent said.