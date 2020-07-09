Findlay City Schools begin school year Tuesday with hybrid model

Findlay high school students will not be assigned a locker this school year to alleviate crowding in hallways.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Labor Day usually marks the end of summer for most folks. But for many school districts, it officially marks the end of summer break.

Tuesday is the first day back to school for Findlay City School students.

The district is opening under a hybrid model because Hancock County is currently in the orange category on the governor's COVID-19 map, high school principal Ryan Imke said.

This means one group of students will attend class in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other will attend on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Imke said masks are mandatory all day for students and staff, each classroom has its own hand sanitizing station, and the tables in the cafeteria have been spaced out for safety.

The biggest change for students is that there won't be any locker assignments as most classes are being taught remotely, so students won't have to carry as many books around this year.

"That's going to ensure that we can have smooth traffic flow through the hallways, as well as reminding students to stay to the right as they're moving throughout the hallways," Imke said.

Imke said despite the drastic changes in health protocol, he and his staff are ready to get this school year started in whatever form it takes.

"With any start to the school year, there's always some anxiety, there's always some nerves. But that is also filled with excitement. And I know that our staff is certainly excited; from our custodial staff to our teachers, to our office staff and administration," Imke said.

Since all school districts in Hancock County are basing their class schedule around the colored county classification from the governor's office, they will vote to make changes to how children attend classes two weeks after the county is either upgraded or downgraded.