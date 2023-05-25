Police: Customers accused injuring Wendy's employees after not receiving cheese on crispy chicken sandwich

A suspect is also accused of grabbing an employee by her hair and taking her phone.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people allegedly caused significant damage to a west Toledo Wendy's restaurant Wednesday afternoon, injuring several employees in the process.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the Wendy's location on W. Laskey Road at approximately 12:02 p.m. after employees called 911.

Upon arrival, witnesses told authorities a "disgruntled" drive-thru customer entered the restaurant and confronted employees after she allegedly did not receive cheese on her crispy chicken sandwich.

The suspect then grabbed two Frosty milkshake drinks "without provocation" and threw them at employees before knocking over and throwing several objects from the register area. She also knocked over a cookie display, which hit and injured a pregnant employee, according to a police report.

The suspect was accompanied by a child at the time, police said.

Shortly thereafter, a second suspect, a man from the same vehicle as the first suspect, entered the location and also began throwing objects from the register at employees, damaging a point of sale computer.

Employees told police they were able to get the suspects to leave the restaurant. While witnesses were photographing the suspects, their car and the license plate, the female suspect grabbed an employee by the hair, pulled her to the ground and took her cell phone from her.

Another employee was able to retrieve the cell phone from the suspect and returned it to the employee.

What became of the crispy chicken sandwich? Police said the male suspect returned the sandwich, sans cheese, by throwing it back into the restaurant.

Both suspects fled the scene. Police reported minor injuries to the workers.

The suspects were driving a dark blue Chevy with an Ohio license plate: LDYCHOO.

If you have any information regarding these suspects or their locations, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.