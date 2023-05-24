North Toledo shooting victim calls for end to gun violence that puts kids in harm's way

A drive-by shooting on Everett Street on Tuesday put a young boy and a 20-year-old man in the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — No suspects have been arrested after a drive-by shooting in north Toledo that put two people in the hospital, including a young boy.

It happened Tuesday on Everett Street. On Wednesday, WTOL 11 returned to the neighborhood, checking in on the victims and their families.

WTOL 11 spoke to the boy's family, and they said while the child is "doing okay" he remains in the hospital recovering from getting shot in the hand.

However, the 20-year-old victim, who wished to be identified as "T," is back at home on crutches after being shot in the buttocks.

An incident report by the Toledo Police Department claims T and the boy were caught up in a spray of gunfire from a passing driver Tuesday afternoon. The shots were fired into a group of children and adults.

T said he tried to grab the child in question, but the bullets were faster than he was, and they both were taken to the ground.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. While T said his injuries aren't pleasant, his thoughts are squarely on the injured boy.

"C'mon man, he can't even catch a basketball, catch a football. Probably can't even play a game," T said. "Four (years old) and he doesn't even get to live his life. Wrong place, wrong time."

He said the people running around with guns need to watch where they pull the trigger, expressing that he's tired of kids getting caught in the crossfire.

"N------ moving too reckless. If N----- want to get who they want to get, they need to get who they want to get," T said. "There's kids out here. N----- ain't thinking right."

T said that from what he has seen and who he knows, he doesn't see any kind of end to this cycle of violence.

"None of this will ever stop. That's like cutting water. You that water is ever going to stop going? You can't just tell them, you can't give anybody a million dollars to stop," T said. "A lot of people have lost a lot of people, so a lot of people want to do stuff to a lot of people."

At this time, no suspects have been arrested in the case.

If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.