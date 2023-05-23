Monroe County authorities looking for 'armed and dangerous' person of interest in shooting investigation

James Pattenaude, 38, of Monroe County, is a person of interest in a shooting investigation Monday in Exeter Township. He is considered armed and dangerous.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — A shooting investigation is underway in southeast Michigan and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man identified as a person of interest.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a residence around 3 a.m. Monday in the 13000 block of Martinsville Road in Exeter Township.

The homeowner told deputies that he was inside his home when he heard gunfire that hit the front of his house, according to a media release. The homeowner said he watched a vehicle speed away following the shooting.

Detectives opened an investigation and determined a person of interest in the alleged shooting. The sheriff's office said the person of interest and the homeowner know each other and the shooting is not a random event. A description of the vehicle was not provided.

The person of interest is identified by authorities as James Pattenaude, 38, of Monroe County. Pattenaude is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies attempted to locate Pattenaude at a residence on Milwaukee Road in Milan Township but were unable to find him. He is known to stay at locations across Monroe County and the Downriver areas in Michigan.

If you have any information on where Pattenaude may be, you're asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

