Allen County Sheriff: 'Do not approach' prison escapees; one convicted of murder

The Allen County Sheriff's Office told the public to call 911 if you see either person.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are searching for two people who escaped from a Lima, Ohio correctional facility Tuesday.

According to an Allen County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, James Lee, 47, and Bradley Gillespie, 50, escaped from Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution.

Gillespie is bald, has blue eyes and weighs 200 lbs. He was convicted of murder in a 2016 homicide.

Lee has brown hair, blue eyes and is 300 lbs, authorities said. Per court documents, he was convicted on felony counts of Burglary, Breaking & Entering and Safecracking in 2021.

Authorities warned the public to be aware and use caution. If you see either Lee of Gillespie, call 911 and do not approach them.

Both suspects are pictured below.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office said information is currently limited but they would release more information as it becomes available.

