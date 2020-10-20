Toledo police investigating 60-year-old man's stabbing homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating the stabbing death of a 60-year-old man in central Toledo Monday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Norwood Avenue on a person stabbed call around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Anthony Banks suffering from at least one stab wound.
Banks died on the scene, according to police.
Detectives responded and opened a homicide investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
