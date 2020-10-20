x
Crime

Toledo police investigating 60-year-old man's stabbing homicide

Officers found Anthony Banks suffering from at least one stab wound Monday afternoon in central Toledo.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating the stabbing death of a 60-year-old man in central Toledo Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Norwood Avenue on a person stabbed call around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Anthony Banks suffering from at least one stab wound.

Banks died on the scene, according to police.

Detectives responded and opened a homicide investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

