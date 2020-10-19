Two inmates released by mistake from the Cuyahoga County Jail

County officials say one inmate was released on Friday and the other released on Saturday.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two inmates were released by mistake from the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Officials say the prisoner released on Friday was in jail for having weapons under disability, while the inmate mistakenly released on Saturday was in prison for carrying a concealed weapon.

One inmate is back in custody. Officials expect to have custody of the other inmate shortly.

What lead to the release of the inmates remains under investigation.

The incident of inmates released by mistake is just the latest chapter of trouble at the Cuyahoga County Jail. The facility has found itself at the center of a massive scandal involving alleged corruption and mistreatment of inmates. A scathing report from the U.S. Marshals service was followed by a failed state inspection, and numerous lawsuits have been filed accusing operators of denying inmates medical assistance, forcing inmates to sleep on the floor, and even serving food with bugs in it.