Sandusky sheriff calls Dads Against Predators 'reckless', threatens prosecution

The sheriff said while the group is well-intentioned, its methods can be dangerous and leaves law enforcement unable to prosecute potential predators.

FREMONT, Ohio — The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office sent out a warning Monday, explaining that vigilante groups like Fremont's Dad's Against Predators (DAP) can actually cause more harm than good.

Earlier this year, the group had videos go viral, in which they would lure alleged child predators to meet up and expose them live on video.

The aim of DAP is to raise awareness of the dangers of children chatting and/or meeting up with adults they met online. However, law enforcement officials said they are aware of these issues in the community, and the methods used by DAP can create hazardous and potentially dangerous situations in community settings.

According to Sandusky County Sheriff Christopher J. Hilton, the way these DAP "operations" are handled leaves law enforcement unable to criminally charge them. He said that the potential predator is then able to walk away without repercussions for what they intended to do.

"DAP has, in essence, educated these people on ways to not get caught in the future, thus creating the potential for future victims of sexual assault," Hilton said in a statement. "These victims are the very people we, as law enforcement, prosecutors, and mental health professionals, are here to protect."

The sheriff issued a stern warning to the group, telling members to step aside and let officers do their job.

"Local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors of Sandusky County and the City of Fremont cannot and will not sit back anymore and watch as DAP continues to parade its form of vigilante justice," Hilton said. "Its intentions may be well-intended, but their methods and outcomes are improper and unacceptable. The 'exposed' individuals may be exactly what DAP says they are, but they also may not be. DAP's careless and reckless regard for law and order and due process has resulted in the loss of life, and the situation has gotten out of hand."

Hilton went on to say that if DAP continues its vigilante efforts, they may be forced to prosecute them.