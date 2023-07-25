Autopsy: Toledo man dead from wound 3 years after being shot

Dontayveon Jones, 26, was shot in north Toledo in April 2020. He died three years later this week due to complications from the gunshot wound.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man's death this week is a homicide due to complications from being shot in north Toledo three years ago, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

The autopsy on Dontayveon Jones, 26, was performed Tuesday. His cause of death is listed as "complications of a gunshot wound to the back with quadriplegia," according to the autopsy report.

Jones was shot on April 6, 2020, outside of the Vistula Apartment complex on North Ontario Street. He was then taken to the hospital by first responders.

Jones' death is the 19th homicide of 2023 in Toledo.

In April 2021, Melvon Pratt entered an Alford plea to one count of felonious assault in the shooting that gave Jones life-threatening injuries. Pratt was later sentenced to serve at least six years in prison, and he is currently being held in the Mansfield Correctional Institution.

A defendant entering an Alford plea does not admit to committing a crime but admits the state has sufficient evidence to get a conviction that could lead to a more severe sentence.

It is currently unclear if Pratt, pictured below, will be charged with an upgraded offense for Jones' homicide.

