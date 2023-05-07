3 indicted, facing charges in October 2022 homicide, Whitmer High School football game shooting

Jaron Phillips is facing charges in both the Coleman homicide and Whitmer shooting, while two other suspects were indicted on charges in one incident each.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of one of the suspects that aired on July 5, 2023.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Jaron Phillips Friday on charges related to and October 2022 homicide and Whitmer High School football game shooting that injured three people.

Phillips, who was arrested in Texas by U.S. Marshals last week, is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman in an Oct. 6, 2022 drive-by shooting. He is also accused of shooting at a Whitmer High School football game the following day, an incident that injured three people and shook the community.

According to a court document issued Friday, Phillips is facing 14 charges, including Aggravated Murder, several counts of Felonious Assault with firearm and gang specifications and a count of Participating in a Criminal Gang.

Also indicted on charges are Andre Jackson and Kejuan Lucas. Indictment documents stated Jackson, who was arrested in east Toledo on July 5, was charged with Aggravated Murder, among seven other counts related to Coleman's homicide.

Lucas was indicted on five charges, including Felonious Assault, in the Oct. 7 Whitmer shooting. Lucas is the second person to be indicted in the Whitmer shooting after Phillips.

The Whitmer shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022 during the fourth quarter of the football game with 6:51 left on the clock.

More than 12 gunshots were heard at the southwest corner of the stadium near the main entrance at which time people in the stands and on the field began to take cover and flee in the opposite direction of the shooting.