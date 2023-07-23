Man wanted in connection to fatal hit-and-run of 4-year-old turns himself in

Columbus police say 24-year-old Tyrell Shute was driving a stolen Kia that fatally struck a 4-year-old in South Franklinton Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The suspect wanted for the fatal hit-and-run of a 4-year-old in South Franklinton Saturday night turned himself in Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Franklin County Municipal Court records revealed officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8:55 p.m. Saturday after seeing a 2015 Kia Soul that was reported stolen driving around the Southpark Apartments on Greenfield Drive.

According to court records, the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Tyrell Shute, fled the traffic stop and continued driving recklessly through the complex.

Shute reportedly drove over the curb at the north end of the parking lot and onto a grassy area in the 700 block of Canonby Place. Columbus police told 10TV that a woman was outside with her 4-year-old when the Kia, driven by Shute, struck her child.

Police said Shute left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Officers in the area transported the child to Nationwide Children's Hospital, and the 4-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m.

Police say they received a call from Shute shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, and he told officers that he wanted to turn himself in and was at a residence in the 800 block of Lock Avenue, located in the Greenhill Acres neighborhood. Officers went to the residence and were able to take Shute into custody without incident.

Shute has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash or Shute’s location is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers or the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit.

