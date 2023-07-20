Heatherdowns neighbor reacts to Toledo's 18th homicide happening yards from his doorstep

A 14-year old was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Heatherdowns Wednesday night. Now residents are questioning their safety.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For 18 years, Fred Whaley has lived on Green Valley Drive off of Heatherdowns Boulevard in south Toledo, and he said life has been peaceful.



"Life in the south end is usually quiet, especially right here," Whaley said.



But on Tuesday night, that peace was interrupted when the neighborhood witnessed Toledo's 18th and latest homicide.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office confirmed Thursday that 14-year-old Adrian Johnson died from two gunshot wounds. Now a murder warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old Zammarion Candie.

"So I look out and I see the flashing lights down there [at the end of the block]," Whaley said. "I didn't know what happened. Then next thing I know police are going through people's backyards shining flashlights. I imagine they were looking for evidence."



When Whaley woke up the next morning and checked the news, he finally put it all together, and realized the place Johnson was shot was only a few paces from his own front door.

"You begin to wonder, time to move on or re-think the security situation," Whaley said.



Just two homes down from Whaley's, the home sitting on the corner of Heatherdowns and Green Valley Drive, is where the incident is reported to have happened.

WTOL 11 spoke to one of the homeowners, who said they have no connection to Johnson or the shooter, and were terrified as the shot and bloodied teen ran into their front yard and collapsed.

TPD detectives could be seen at the home again Thursday morning, also speaking to the home owner.

Between the violence and now two appearances from police, Whaley is asking himself if this is this an isolated incident, or indicative of a changing tide.



"You never know," he said. "You try to think everything is hunky-dory, and then all of the sudden this happens."

Johnson now marks the ninth teen killed this year by homicide.

The mayor and chief of police have recently described teen violence as one of the city's worst problems on the streets today.