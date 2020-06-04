TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot in north Toledo and rushed to the hospital by life squad early Monday morning.

The shooting happened outside a Vistula Apartment complex on the 800 block of Ontario.

Police say the victim was shot in his back and was conscious at the time of being taken to the hospital, but was not talking.

He is said to be in his early 20s.

No word on his condition as of yet, but police said they were on their way to the hospital to check on him.

At this time, no arrests have been made.