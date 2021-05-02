3 siblings indicted on charges relating to homicide of elderly father

Tina Chandler and Charles Chandler Jr. are charged with reckless homicide. Tina, Charles and their brother are also charged with failing to provide for their father.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County grand jury indicted three siblings for failing to provide adequate care for their elderly father, resulting in his death.

Charles Chandler Jr., Tina Chandler and Christopher Chandler were indicted for knowingly failing to provide for a functionally impaired person, a fourth degree felony.

Charles and Tina were indicted on reckless homicide, a third degree felony, for their father's death.

The jury returned a no bill for the reckless homicide charge against Christopher.

In December, the Lucas County Coroner's Office released findings in the death of their father, Charles Chandler.

Chandler, 80, died while under hospice care on Nov. 7 due to medical conditions relating to uncontrolled and untreated diabetes. The coroner said Chandler was under the care of others and had not been given his insulin as prescribed for about two months.

The indictment states that he was under the care of his children from June 29, 2020, until his death.

His death was ruled a homicide.