Man indicted for murder following 2017 shooting in north Toledo

Michael Richardson, 28, was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault for the homicide of Calvin Gholikely in 2017.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation into a 2017 homicide has resulted in a man being indicted on murder charges Thursday.

The shooting occurred on the 3200 block of Lagrange Street in north Toledo around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2017.

Calvin Gholikely, 26, was shot and suffered multiple serious wounds, according to police.

Gholikely was treated at the scene and taken to St. Vincent's where he later died from his injuries.

Police say there was a crowd at the time of the shooting, but the witnesses fled the scene before officers arrived.

An ongoing investigation resulted in Michael Richardson, now age 28, being charged with murder on Jan. 7, 2021.

A grand jury indicted Richardson that same day on charges of felonious assault and murder.

Richardson is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.