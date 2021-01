Police say officers found tubes, chemical waste bottles, batteries, gassing tubes, gassing bottles and methamphetamine inside the house.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After searching an east Toledo home Saturday morning just after midnight, authorities arrested a man with drug-making materials, according to Toledo police.

David Fishbein was arrested and charged with illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

Fishbein is still due in court.