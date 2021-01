The man was charged with felonious assault. The victim suffered a punctured lung.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was arrested after stabbing his uncle several times.

Police say 30-year-old Tony Flores told his uncle he was going to kill him before stabbing his uncle several times the upper body.

The victim suffered a punctured lung and is in the hospital. The stabbing happened in the 3800 block of Drummond.