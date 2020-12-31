Man charged with murder of 2-year-old girl who died from abusive head trauma

Isaiah Sierra has been arrested and charged with murder after the girl died of injuries reported on Dec. 6. She sustained a fractured skull and detached retinas.

A 2-year-old girl who was seriously injured at Westland Gardens has died from her injuries and a man is now charged with murder.

Isaiah Sierra, 23, has been arrested and charged with murder in the case, which was reported Dec. 6.

The Lucas County Coroner has preliminarily ruled the death to be a homicide caused by abusive head trauma.

The Toledo man earlier admitted to causing serious brain injury to the 2-year-old child. The girl sustained a fractured skull and detached retinas and remains in the hospital for treatment of a serious brain injury.

At the time, Sierra was taken into custody and charged with endangering children, a second-degree felony.

Sierra admitted to a detective to tossing the two-year-old girl into the air and dropping her, causing her to hit her head on the floor, according to a complaint filed by police. He then "aggressively" shook the girl several times.

Sierra is the boyfriend of the child's mother.