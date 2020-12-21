x
East Toledo man arrested for murder, 8 other charges

Andre Overton admitted to a police detective that he shot an unknown victim, according to police records.
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was arrested on murder after he admitted to a detective he shot an unknown victim, who died, according to police records.

Police did not release the victim's identity or further information. 

Andre Overton, 21, will answer for the following charges: murder, trafficking drugs, possession of controlled substance (cocaine), drug abuse (possession of marijuana), operating without a seatbelt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, speeding over 65 mph on a freeway, theft, and driving without a license. 

Overton is due in court Monday at 9 a.m. 

