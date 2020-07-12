Man arrested, charged for causing serious brain injury to 2-year-old girl

Isaiah Sierra, 23, was arrested and admitted to dropping and aggressively shaking the child. The child sustained a fractured skull and detached retinas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was arrested and admitted to causing serious brain injury to a two-year-old child. The girl sustained a fractured skull and detached retinas and remains in the hospital for treatment of a serious brain injury.

Isaiah Sierra, 23, was taken into custody on Dec. 6 and charged with endangering children, a second degree felony.

Sierra admitted to a detective to tossing the two-year-old girl into the air and dropping her, causing her to hit her head on the floor, according to a complaint filed by police. He then "aggressively" shook the girl several times.

His actions resulted in the child sustaining a serious brain injury.

The child is being treated for a fractured skull and detached retinas. Sierra is the boyfriend of the child's mother.