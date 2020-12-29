Lucas County Coroner rules deaths of 2 elderly individuals to be homicides

A ventilator used by a 74-year-old woman was found to be turned off and an 80-year-old man was not given needed diabetes medication, the coroner's office said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released findings in the deaths of two elderly individuals, ruling their deaths homicides.

According to the coroner's office, Marlaye Lawrence, 74, was found dead in her bed on July 14. Lawrence relied on a ventilator and it was found that the ventilator had been turned off.

In the second ruling, Charles Chandler, 80, died while under hospice care on Nov. 7 due to medical conditions relating to uncontrolled and untreated diabetes. The coroner said Chandler was under the care of others and had not been given his insulin as prescribed for about two months.

Both cases are under investigation and will be presented to the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.