TPD investigating after man found dead in south Toledo home Thursday night

Police say the victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound when he was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man was found dead in a south Toledo home Thursday night.

Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Colton St. around 10 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, police say they found 29-year-old Everardo Cheno suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This marks this Toledo's 57th homicide of the year. The city saw 34 homicides by this time last year.