TPD investigating after man found dead in south Toledo home Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man was found dead in a south Toledo home Thursday night.

Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Colton St. around 10 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, police say they found 29-year-old Everardo Cheno suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.