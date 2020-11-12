TPD investigating after man found dead in south Toledo home Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a man was found dead in a south Toledo home Thursday night.
Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Colton St. around 10 p.m.
When they arrived to the scene, police say they found 29-year-old Everardo Cheno suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
This marks this Toledo's 57th homicide of the year. The city saw 34 homicides by this time last year.