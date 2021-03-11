Man killed in north Toledo shooting, family says

The sister of the victim tells WTOL 11 on the scene that TPD detectives notified her that her 28-year-old brother had died after being shot 3 times on Elm Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in north Toledo Wednesday night, according to his family.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots around 8 p.m., but tell WTOL 11 on the scene that it’s not uncommon for the area.

The older sister of the victim approached WTOL 11 reporter Michael Tatar on the scene and said her 28-year-old brother had been killed.

She said that she and her mother had been informed by detectives around 9 p.m. that her younger brother had died.

Neighbors and the sister of the victim say they believe the shooting happened outside on Elm Street and that the victim had been shot three times.

His sister described him as very hard-headed, but very respectful of everyone in the neighborhood on Elm Street.

WTOL 11 is not releasing the victim's identity at this time and police have yet to provide any information regarding the incident.

Police have taped off Elm Street from E. Hudson to E. Pearl streets and are actively investigating at this time.