Attendees scatter during shooting at Toledo Halloween party

The incident Saturday at Swayne Field is under investigation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Late Saturday, shots were fired during a Halloween party at Swayne Field and caused attendees to scatter.

According to the Toledo Police Department, a shooting occurred during a Halloween party on the 3000 block of Monroe Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police saw large numbers of people were running from the location.

Police found numerous shell casings on the ground of the parking lot. In addition, several vehicles were struck.