Suspect in Elm Street homicide arrested, charged with aggravated murder

Rasheed Fisher, 27, is in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Robert Kynard in north Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached report aired Nov. 3, 2021.

A man is in custody, accused of killing a 28-year-old father of two in north Toledo on Nov. 3.

According to records, 27-year-old Rasheed Fisher was booked into the Lucas County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated murder, just under a week after Robert Kynard was fatally shot on Elm Street.

Kynard was shot multiple times and died at the hospital, according to Toledo police. His death was ruled a homicide and a warrant was issued for Fisher's arrest.

Friends and family held a vigil for Kynard the following night, hoping for justice and for Fisher to turn himself in.

Kynard was killed just a day after asking his girlfriend and mother of his two sons, Michelle Thomas, to marry him.

"I feel so bad for my kids having to be raised without a father. And I just want justice," Thomas said.

Her worst fear was their two boys, 6 and 10 growing up fatherless, saying he will always be known for his devotion to family.

Kynard is the 56th victim of homicide in Toledo this year.