x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect in Elm Street homicide arrested, charged with aggravated murder

Rasheed Fisher, 27, is in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Robert Kynard in north Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached report aired Nov. 3, 2021.

A man is in custody, accused of killing a 28-year-old father of two in north Toledo on Nov. 3.

According to records, 27-year-old Rasheed Fisher was booked into the Lucas County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated murder, just under a week after Robert Kynard was fatally shot on Elm Street.

Kynard was shot multiple times and died at the hospital, according to Toledo police. His death was ruled a homicide and a warrant was issued for Fisher's arrest.

Friends and family held a vigil for Kynard the following night, hoping for justice and for Fisher to turn himself in.

RELATED: Family wants justice for father killed on Elm Street

Kynard was killed just a day after asking his girlfriend and mother of his two sons, Michelle Thomas, to marry him.

"I feel so bad for my kids having to be raised without a father. And I just want justice," Thomas said.

Her worst fear was their two boys, 6 and 10 growing up fatherless, saying he will always be known for his devotion to family.

Kynard is the 56th victim of homicide in Toledo this year.

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

In Other News

1 man rushed to hospital with 'major trauma' following shooting on Norwich Road