Family wants justice for father killed on Elm Street

Robert Kynard is a father of two who was shot and killed Wednesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friends and loved ones of Robert Kynard, who was shot and killed on Elm Street late Wednesday night, want justice.

This marks the 56th homicide in Toledo this year.

Robert Kynard's sister remembers him in front of dozens of people, saying she lost more than just family, but also a best friend.

Kynard was shot and killed just a day after asking his girlfriend and mother of his two sons, Michelle Thomas, to marry him.

The messages is still saved on her phone.

"I feel so bad for my kids having to be raised without a father. And I just want justice," Thomas said.

Her worst fear was their two boys, 6 and 10 growing up fatherless, saying he will always be known for his devotion to family.

"He loved his kids, he loved his family, he was a family man, so I just don't understand why, I don't understand why," Friend Lamaria Gillard said.

There were tears spilled and memories shared, but also anger felt as an arrest warrant remains out for 27-year-old Rasheed Fisher in relation to Kynard's death.

"I just want him to turn himself in so my nephew can have justice, and his Mom," Gillard said.

People talking directly to Kynard as balloons were released at twilight hoping he'll hear their messages.