Man charged in fatal stabbing at turnpike plaza released from hospital, being held in Sandusky County jail

FREMONT, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired Oct. 19, 2021.

A Wisconsin man shot by a Sandusky County sheriff's deputy during a standoff situation has been released from a hospital and is now being held in Sandusky County jail.

Thomas C. Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was shot by a Sandusky County sheriff's deputy during the standoff situation Oct. 19 that developed after an Indiana man was stabbed and killed and a Wisconsin man was stabbed and injured at the Erie Islands travel plaza on the west side of the Ohio Turnpike.

Conner was shot after he charged officials with the knife still in his hand.

Conner's arraignment was set for Monday at Sandusky County Court District 1 in Clyde.

The first victim, David S. Diederich, 66, of La Porte, Indiana, died at the scene. A second victim, identified as 53-year-old Alan L. Austin of Delavan, Wisconsin, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

During an Oct. 19 news conference discussing the incident, Sandusky County Prosecutor Beth Tischler said that Conner will be charged with murder, and after his hospital discharge he'd be held in Sandusky County jail with no bond.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said the Ohio BCI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deputy's shooting of Conner.

The deputy is 39-year-old Evan Ely, a 15-year law enforcement veteran who's been with the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office since May. He's on paid administrative leave pending the BCI investigation.

Ely approached Conner and repeatedly told him to drop the knife and then used a less than lethal weapon on him, shooting him multiple times with it.

Realizing that didn't work, Ely continued to tell Conner to drop the knife, Hilton said, and Ely drew the suspect away from people nearby.

The suspect came at Ely and the deputy then shot him twice with his service weapon.

Conner was shot in the hip and waist area and was flown to a hospital in Toledo.

Austin was in his work van with the window down and was eating when he was attacked. He said Conner approached him and made a stabbing motion to his chest. Austin initially thought he had been punched until he saw the blood.

Austin got out of the van and ran to some nearby EMTs who happened to be there, Hilton said.

Diederich, of Indiana, was stabbed and killed in the parking lot of the travel plaza. Hilton said the two men who were stabbed were not together.