The standoff is happening at the Erie Island westbound plaza, which is now closed to travelers.

CLYDE, Ohio — We're learning of a standoff situation at a plaza on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County.

According to turnpike dispatchers, the standoff is at the Erie Island westbound plaza and a tweet from the Ohio Turnpike agency says that the plaza is now closed.

#OHTPK Alert- Facility Closure WB MP 100 (Sandusky)- Click link for details https://t.co/sbiw3oukc1 — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) October 19, 2021