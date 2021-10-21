Clyde PD: 3 injured in shooting at Laurel Terrace apartments

A woman and two men were shot while leaving the scene of a shooting between two groups inside the apartment complex, according to Clyde police.

CLYDE, Ohio — Three people are hospitalized following a shooting at an apartment complex in Clyde Thursday night.

Two parties shot at each other earlier this evening inside the Laurel Terrace apartment complex, according to Clyde Police Chief Monti Campbell. Some of the individuals involved were shot at while trying to leave the scene in an SUV. The SUV then crashed near the apartment complex.

A woman and two men were struck and taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

Police have not disclosed whether or not there are any suspects or what led to the shooting.

The road is blocked by emergency personnel including the Sandusky County Sheriff's Department and EMS, and the Clyde police and fire departments.

Breaking! 3 people shot and injured in Clyde WTOL 11 Posted by Michael Tatar on Thursday, October 21, 2021

#BREAKING There’s a huge police presence on E Commerce Drive in Clyde for a possible shooting. Neighbors tell me they heard gunfire earlier this evening. I’m working to find out more details. WTOL 11 Posted by Michael Tatar on Thursday, October 21, 2021

