'Massive blaze' fought at Sandusky County recycling facility

Departments from three counties working to bring the fire at Keegan Enterprises under control; several area roads closed as of 11:30 a.m.

CLYDE, Ohio — Multiple fire departments from three counties are fighting a large blaze at a recycling facility in northeast Sandusky County on Tuesday morning.

Departments from across Sandusky, Erie and Ottawa counties were working to get the fire under control at Keegan Enterprises in Townsend Township.

According to Ohio Turnpike workers, several roads in the area were closed.

The recycling facility is on State Route 101, just north of the Ohio Turnpike and outside of Clyde. The facility stores and recycles wood pallets.

Heavy, thick black smoke could be seen for miles in Sandusky County and beyond. No word as of 11:30 a.m. on any injuries.

Reached Tuesday afternoon, the owner of Keegan Enterprises says he believes this fire is suspicious. This is the second fire since October and it started in the same place. He says he lost everything this time.

A Facebook post from ProMedica Air and Mobile said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the brave men and women fighting a massive blaze in Townsend Township in NE Sandusky County. Several departments from across Sandusky, Erie, and Ottawa Counties are working to bring the fire under control. Several roads are closed in the area."

This business also had a massive fire in October 2020, when wooden pallets and plastic on the property were engulfed in flames and the smoke could be seen at least as far as Bellevue. That fire required services from at least a dozen fire departments at the time.