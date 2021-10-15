18-year-old in critical condition after being shot inside central Toledo home

The male victim was shot inside a house on the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue near Dorr Street and transported to the hospital, according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager is fighting for his life after being shot late Thursday night in central Toledo.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue near Dorr Street.

The victim, an 18-year-old male, was shot inside a home and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police on the scene.

Several people are being questioned by police but no arrest has been made.

Police taped off the home and executed a search warrant following the shooting.

There is no word at this time as to what may have caused the incident.