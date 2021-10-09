Bowling Green City Schools students evacuated following threatening voicemail

High school principal Dan Black received a voicemail at around 12:30 p.m. Friday insinuating there was an explosive in one of the district buildings.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 7, 2021.

All students at Bowling Green City Schools were evacuated Friday after high school principal Dan Black received a threatening voicemail.

According to a letter sent home to parents, just before 12:30 p.m., a message was left for Black from an unknown caller that said:

"There is something in one of your school buildings that is going to go boom boom. You better get before it goes boom boom. Bye Boo."

District leaders immediately made the decision to evacuate all BGCS students and are considering the message a credible threat.

Students who ride the bus were transported home, beginning with high school and middle school students to ensure that older siblings would be home before any younger siblings were dropped off.

The district is working closely with police, who secured each of the five school buildings.

Students still on-campus were moved to a safe, outdoor location. Parents were told they could pick their child up from the school at their discretion.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.